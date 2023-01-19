Central Western Daily
Our Business

Rob Perkins plans to retire after selling Robanco Meats

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Perkins and wife Marlene were grateful to all the staff they have had during the past 40 years running Robanco Meats. Picture by Mark Logan.

For the past 40 years, Rob Perkins and wife Marlene have been the heart and soul of Blayney's meat industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.