For the past 40 years, Rob Perkins and wife Marlene have been the heart and soul of Blayney's meat industry.
But come January 23, there will be a new chapter written in the book of Robanco Meats, after the couple decided to sell up shop and take in a well deserved retirement.
"I'll have to learn how to be bored I suppose," Mr Perkins said with a smile.
Meat has always flown through Mr Perkins' veins, dating back to his days working at the old abattoir.
"I ended up staying in the meat industry all my life," he added.
It was from his experience in the industry and the contacts made along the way that he came up with the idea to start his wholesale business.
Mr Perkins put their success over the past four decades down to one thing in particular.
"You treat people how you want to be treated and that's just how I've operated. Maybe that has helped get me over the line," he said.
"I've been very lucky. I've been a lucky person and I've loved the job, which helps as well. God, I'd hate to get out of bed and think 'not another day of work', but I've never had that."
Having only just built a new factory four years ago, selling the business certainly wasn't on the cards for Mr Perkins. In fact, he wished he could have experienced the new digs about 20 years ago while he "still had some youth on my side."
But despite the sudden turn of events, he has been able to look back fondly at the memories made during his time with the Robanco Meats.
"I just love getting out and seeing the people, it's a great job. Selling the meat is a bonus," he said.
"There have been so many generations that I've seen come through here and I've had so many people come back and look me up, so I must have done something right.
"These boys who have taken over can see the place has got potential, so I think it should continue to go well."
As for his retirement plans, well, while he still hasn't figured out the details, spending more time with the family is certainly high up on the list.
"It's pretty stressful owning your own business, so we can give our daughter some really good time, that's our main priority," he said.
"I've got a good family around me which is the main thing. It will be lovely."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.