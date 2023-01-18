Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Court

Orange man faces court for assaulting partner during argument over what to eat for lunch

By Court Reporter
Updated January 19 2023 - 8:29am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man with no previous criminal history has faced court for assaulting his partner during an argument over what he was going to have for lunch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.