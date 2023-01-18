Police in Orange have once again been given the power to take children home, or another safe place, if they are deemed to be unsupervised and at risk of harm or of committing an offence.
The additional police power to manage young people at risk in the community was made possible by the Orange Local Government Area being declared an Operational Area under the Children (Protection and Parental Responsibility) Act 1997.
Orange City Council Crime Prevention Committee was involved in getting the powers reinstated and chairman Cr Tony Mileto said it is the only Local Government Area in NSW to be declared an Operational Area under the Act.
"It's very important, not only for the safety of the children, but for police also, generally what is occurring is some of these children are being placed at risk of offending, or being out at a time of night where they may be in danger, and for a number of different reasons," Cr Mileto said.
"It's something that the police, Orange City Council and the community feel very strongly about.
"It gives police the power if they believe they are at risk to take them to a safe place whether that's to their home or to a responsible person, so it has a number of different benefits."
Cr Mileto said as part of the power police can take youth, who are at risk, to other safe places other than home.
"Sometimes homes aren't the ideal situation to be in and there may be a reason why those kids are leaving home, there are a lot of factors to be considered prior to taking somebody to a place where they would normally live."
This order allows police to remove young people from a public area if they believe the child is under 16 and/or the police officer believes on reasonable grounds that the person is either:
A young person is deemed at risk if they:
If police remove a young person from a public place, they must take them to a parent, carer, close relative or, if that is not possible, the young person may be placed in the care of the Department of Communities and Justice for a period of up to 24 hours.
The powers were renewed following a process of campaigning and consultation with Orange City Council, local police, community members, business owners and State Government ministers.
It certainly give police some power but it also gives the police ability to protect those children who may need protecting for a number of different reasons.- Cr Tony Mileto
After lapsing for a few months about three quarters through 2022, the order was renewed in late December and will remain in force until June 30, 2025, or until it is revoked.
"It's been rolling over for a number of years, Orange was the only LGA which still had it and it's been going on for as long as I can recall but I think it's rolling over for a period of three years whereas prior to that it was only year-to-year basis," Cr Mileto said.
"It certainly give police some power but it also gives the police ability to protect those children who may need protecting for a number of different reasons.
"The statistics show that when the act wasn't being enforced for a short period of time there was an increase in antisocial behaviour and crime so it certainly does serve a purpose but it's not only to reduce crime but also to protect children at risk, which is one of the main benefits and focuses of the act.
"It's an extremely important act the Parental Responsibility Act and it has huge benefits as has been shown over a number of years here in Orange."
Minister for Police Paul Toole said the continuation of the Operational Area would create a safe and supportive environment for all young people in the Orange region.
"This is good news for local families and parents who once again have more certainty that their children will be kept out of harms way," Mr Toole said.
"This Order will ensure that police are appropriately equipped to proactively prevent juvenile crime and support young people to make positive choices in their community."
NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway was also approached by community members and the Crime Prevention Committee and said the declaration of Orange as an Operational Area would improve overall safety in the city.
"Locals have been approaching me for weeks and calling for this important measure to be reinstated in order to give police the powers to protect kids and to protect local facilities after hours," he said.
"After working for two months with the Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole, the Attorney General of NSW Mark Speakman, Orange City Council and local police, I am glad to see the order returned.
Orange Deputy Mayor Cr Gerald Power said the powers that come with the Act have been a valuable tool for local police in Orange to deal with difficult situations involving children.
"The Act was passed in 1997 and since then police say it's made a big difference in letting officers return children to their homes or a place that will be safe for them," he said.
"The Parental Responsibility Act is all about children. When it's been in force in Orange before, it's let police take action when they believe local kids on the street might be at risk."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
