Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Our People

Five questions with ... Orange born and bred Parkinson's researcher Paige Tonkin

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated January 17 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The phrase "giving back to your community" is often bandied around but you'll struggle to find a finer example than research student Paige Tonkin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.