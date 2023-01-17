The phrase "giving back to your community" is often bandied around but you'll struggle to find a finer example than research student Paige Tonkin.
Ms Tonkin is a second-year PhD candidate at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst but resides in Orange.
As part of her PhD she is leading an research project looking at the exercise and cognitive training's impact on regional Parkinson's disease patients' quality of life.
She is the focus of the CWD's Five Questions series this week.
CWD: What is your Parkinson's research project looking into exactly?
Paige Tonkin: "People living with Parkinson's Disease often experience non-motor symptoms long before the better known motor symptoms become evident.
"These non-motor symptoms may include changes in sleep quality and quantity, cognition, fluctuations in heart rate and blood pressure, fatigue, depression and anxiety, to name a few.
"The project I am completing is examining if or how these non-motor symptoms respond to aerobic exercise in people with early stage Parkinson's Disease."
CWD: How excited are you to finally be starting it?
PT: "Planning of this project began in 2021, with recruitment and training of individuals commencing in November 2022 so it is very exciting to finally be working with individuals affected by Parkinson's Disease.
"I am most excited about the potential impact that myself and this research project will have on the individuals and broader Parkinson's community, in addition to contributing to the field of Parkinson's Disease research."
CWD: What are you hoping comes out of the reach, what is your aim?
PT: "Parkinson's Disease currently remains incurable. First and foremost, I want improve the quality of life for individuals, families and communities affected by Parkinson's Disease.
"I want to set a benchmark for high-quality Parkinson's research, that will add to our current understanding of the disease.
"Additionally, the outcomes of this research will contribute to management strategies of Parkinson's Disease moving forward and have significant impacts on individuals, families and communities impacted by the disease."
CWD: How long have you lived in Orange?
PT: "I have lived in Orange my whole life. I am passionate about giving back to the local community and conducting this project has been my biggest achievement to date.
"Being able to conduct a research project in my home town and within the Central West has been incredibly rewarding, I can't think of a better location!"
CWD: What does it mean to you to be able to conduct your research in the Central West?
PT: "I believe the Central West, particularly Orange, is the hub of regional healthcare and specialist services. Given participants are being recruited from the Central West, this research will directly benefit the regional Parkinson's Disease community.
"The completion of this project would not have been possible without the ongoing support from Professor Simon Hawke and the team at Central West Neurology and Neurosurgery, Fitness Perfection in Orange and most importantly, the participants who have been very generous in volunteering their time to participate in this project.
"Participant recruitment for this project is open now, and I am in need of individuals recently (past 5 years) diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and individuals without Parkinson's Disease and free from other health complications. Ideally, those without Parkinson's Disease would be between the ages of 55 to 70 years old."
For further information, please contact Paige Tonkin at ptonkin@csu.edu.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
