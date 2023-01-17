A mum in her 30s has been pulled from a backyard pool in a frightening summer afternoon accident in the Central West.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to Short Street, Mudgee shortly after 4pm on Tuesday afternoon where a woman is said to have been drifting in and out of consciousness after being found in a pool.
The crews worked to revive her at the scene. The Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter was also called.
At 5pm on January 17, NSW Ambulance officials confirmed the woman was in a stable condition after being taken to Mudgee hospital.
NSW Ambulance inspector Craig Hall said the accident was a reminder for all to remain cautious around water.
"It appears the mum was trying to help her daughter from the pool and the girl pulled her in," he said.
"This seems to have triggered a laryngo-spasm which is a protective mechanism by the body to stop you from breathing in water.
"A bystander has pulled her from the water and we believe she was only unconscious for a short period of time.
"Paramedics gave her oxygen at the scene before taking her to Mudgee Hospital in a stable condition.
"Water related incidents can end in tragedy so it's great this incident has had a happy ending and mum can go home to her daughter and loved ones."
The Central West is in the midst of its warmest run of days in close to two years. Mudgee is predicted to reach a top of 32 degrees on Tuesday and 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
