A major police operation in Parkes that lasted almost nine hours and saw the evacuation of at least 100 people including a childcare centre, was resolved peacefully police have said.
Just after 10am on Friday, January 13 emergency services were called to Marshall Place in Parkes, just west of the CBD, following reports of hazardous materials at the location.
The 'significant threat' described by police caused the evacuation of at least 100 people in the surrounding area, including those at a nearby childcare centre in Victoria Street, as a precaution.
Road blocks were also put in place in Condobolin Road and Flinders Street.
Officers from the Central West Police District, HAZMAT, NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW and Transport for NSW all responded to the incident.
We had to prepare for the worst possible scenario.- Chief Inspector Scott Rayner
Just before 7pm, Officer in Charge at Parkes Police, Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said the incident resolved peacefully without injury and a 51-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment.
"We had to prepare for the worst possible scenario," Chief Inspector Rayner said.
"Nobody was hurt which was the priority."
Chief Inspector Rayner said there will be a review of the incident and officers are continuing their enquiries alongside NSW health officials.
"We'll review the incident for what it was," he said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
