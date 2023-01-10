Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Weather

Orange finally cracks 30 degree mark for first time in 714 days as Central West forecast to reach highs of 38

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated January 10 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange has finally cracked the 30 degree mark for the first time in almost two years as parts of the Central West swelter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.