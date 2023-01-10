Orange has finally cracked the 30 degree mark for the first time in almost two years as parts of the Central West swelter.
The colour city went through the entirety of 2022 without the mercury hitting 30, the highest recorded temperature being 29.8 on Boxing Day.
In fact, the last time the thermometer recorded a reading of 30 or more was Australia Day 2021, a whopping total of 714 days.
That near two-year record was broken today at 3.20pm when Orange Airport hit the 30.3 mark.
To our north Dubbo was sweltering at a temperature of 35.8 at the same time.
Parkes and Forbes are also battling high temperatures with the mercury sitting in the mid-thirties.
It's the first sign of a possible hotter and drier 2023 with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting the ocean along Australia's east coast will cool, thus bringing an end to a third-consecutive La Nina.
It also means that El Nino, typified by hot and dry conditions, could emerge during winter.
Orange residents will get a sneak peek this week with Wednesday forecast to reach 30 degrees, Thursday to hit 31 degrees and both Friday and Sunday a maximum of 30 degrees.
It's an even worse outlook further afield with back-to-back-to-back days in the high thirties on the agenda across the Central West.
Parkes and Forbes will marinate in 37 and 38 degree temperatures for the rest of the week, as will Cowra.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
