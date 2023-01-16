The NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers' Association (GBOTA) has flagged a land swap as a potential solution to see the sport restored in Bathurst, but Bathurst Regional Council seems unlikely to enter into an agreement.
It was revealed this week Kennerson Park was so badly damaged by flooding in November, 2022 that the only option for the Gormans Hill site would be to bulldoze the site and rebuild.
However, the GBOTA said that is not an economically viable option, and as such it has been decided that greyhound racing won't return to the site.
The chief executive officer, Allan Hilzinger, said the GBOTA is considering purchasing a new site in Bathurst or, preferably, entering into a land swap deal.
Council would prefer to retain the facility locally.- Bathurst Regional Council on the possibility of a greyhound facility being shifted to another centre in the Central West
This would mean the Kennerson Park land would be handed over to Bathurst council in exchange for another site.
"The ideal situation would be a land swap with council. Economically it will be fantastic for the region because we're not just looking at the greyhound track, we're looking at a whole new centre of excellence," he said.
"If it's not a land swap then we'll look at selling the property. I think it'd make a great facility for a sporting club, especially a grass-based one."
But a land swap might not be something council is prepared to enter into.
ACM contacted council seeking comment on the potential for a land swap.
A spokesperson confirmed there have been discussions between council and the GBOTA about the future of greyhound racing in Bathurst.
"Preliminary discussions have recently occurred between Council and the CEO of the NSW Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers' Association," they said.
When asked whether council would be interested in a land swap, the spokesperson gave a four-word answer: "Not at this stage."
According to the spokesperson, council has never participated in a land swap before.
Mr Hilzinger has said, if a centre of excellence can't be built in Bathurst, then the GBOTA would look at other sites in the Central West, somewhere between Lithgow and Orange, to develop the facility.
While council appears reluctant to do a land swap, it doesn't want to see another Central West town secure the centre of excellence.
"Council would prefer to retain the facility locally," the spokesperson said.
For now, Bathurst's regular Monday race meetings have moved to Dubbo and Gunnedah in order to give trainers in the region racing opportunities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.