In the other results from Sunday, former Orange-based trainer Gary Portelli was first cab off the rank with Fine Vintage winning in Race 1. Brett Robb's Sizzle Minizzle won Race 2, before Mike Van Gestel's Titan Star won by a nose in the following event. Bjorn Baker ticked his first win of the day off with Salisano in race 4 while Gulgong based Barry The Poet won in race 5 for Brett Thompson. Bathurst's Dean Marfin had a win in the Japan Cup with Whatsin before the day was rounded off by a local win after How's It Kev delivered victory for Alison Smith.