When Jake Bates arrived in Orange two years ago, he came with a significant Aussie Rules resume.
Having grown up on the Central Coast, Bates had time in the AFL Hunter Central Coast competition along with playing at a state level during his teenage years.
Now after his first season with the Orange Tigers last year, the ruck rover will take on the head coaching role of its tier one side.
"I've always been around footy, the job came up, I tried my luck, and here we are," he said.
After moving to Orange two years ago, Bates had a year off from the sport due to injury but returned in 2022 and 'loved the club'.
The 22-year-old's career started 16 years ago and like many Australian Rules players, it began with auskick and from there he's managed to cover many aspects of the sport.
"I've always been playing and always coached," he said.
"I've got a lot of experience playing, but coaching is different and that's why I've always kept a foot in the door coaching, you get more out of it and it improves your game and leadership too.
"I was an umpire for a while (as well) and umpires coach."
Throughout his time at clubs like Killarney Vale, Gosford and Saratoga, Bates has rubbed shoulders with various current AFL players like Sydney Swans forward Marc Sheather.
Moving from a competition like the Central Coast to Central West obviously required some adjusting for Bates with the new coach testing the waters in his first year.
"Last year was a test of my body and adjusting to what I'm used to," he said.
"It's a good competition but game play is a lot slower and it's a got the country feel to it but it was a good test for my fitness and body.
"I played one game in the last two years before starting here, my fitness was left out but it was a good way to ease back into it and get a feel of footy."
Bates added his new team-mates were more than accommodating for the new man from out of town.
"The best thing was playing with a bunch of boys that are from here - being the newbie I thought i'd sit down and be quiet but they were really welcoming," she said.
"There's good talent here, there's a few things we need to work on but we're not far away.
"Overall I'd like to get a few more faces here and a few more numbers at training, with the group of boys we had if we just keep at it and progress further and further we'll get there. There's a lot of good young and old talent here it's just a matter of getting that consistency with numbers and doing our jobs."
While the new coach does have a solid relationship with his team-mates, Bates is still wary he'll need to make an impression.
"Age is probably the biggest challenge, but I like a challenge, we'll see how that goes and I'll try and prove myself," he said.
Bates confirmed Orange's pre-season will begin on Monday, however he said it'll be nothing like he was used to.
"On the coast it was between 22 and 25 kilometres in two days for pre season, so it was hot but we got the job done but it won't be like that out here," he laughed.
"It'll be very different, but we'll get some fitness in and basic ball movement."
While he won't be bringing the same fitness regime, Bates will be putting his own touch on the Tigers season, with a number of drills to draw upon from the GWS Giants.
"A few times we'd do those sort of drills last year and turn that into game play and everyone was surprised about how easy that was and how smooth it all ran," he said.
"The plan is to bring some of my experience and programs from the Giants to here and see how they like it."
The Tigers have also confirmed that Jacqui Ryan will coach the women's side again along with Luke Rothnie taking charge of its tier two team.
Matt Shephard will coach the 17s, Mark Gibson the youth girls and Grant Mansell the under 14s. Dale Hunter and Andrew McIntyre will continue to co-coach the under 12s.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
