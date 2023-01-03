Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

'Terrible' roads in Orange and Central West sparks plea for federal funding

William Davis
By William Davis
January 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The "terrible" condition of roads in Orange and the Central West has triggered calls for an unprecedented billion-dollar joint intervention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.