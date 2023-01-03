Who doesn't love packing the car and heading off on a summer road trip?
If the coast is a little too far, fear not because we've compiled the best day trips you can take around Orange.
Whether it's food, wine or even Elvis you are after, there's plenty to keep you occupied.
Located at the heart of Australia's first gold rush, the Mullion Creek areas has plenty to offer for those seeking a morning or afternoon adventure.
Taking Burrendong Way out of town you'll reach the sleepy town of Mullion Creek. It's worth a exploration by foot before climbing back into the car.
Nearby Ophir is the site where the first payable gold was discovered in Australia. Why not plug Fouth Crossing picnic area into maps?
There's plenty for the family do from exploring mine tunnels, making use of the BBQ and camping facilities and even panning for gold yourself in Summer Hill Creek.
On the way back into orange via Ophir Road you can also stop at Falls Waterfalls where there are swimming and fishing spots.
This circuit ticks off all the major historical monuments and sites in the colour city. You start at Orange general cemetery, which has been in use for over 150 years.
Over the journey you'll visit Banjo Paterson Park, see Ophir (the site of Australia's first gold rush), walk through the historic village of Shadforth and end at Lone Pine, a memorial to those lost at war.
All up this should take you about 90 minutes.
This drive starts at Cook Park but you'll soon leave the sights and sounds of Orange behind. Lake Canobolas and its heritage-listed pumphouse are worth a look before you explore Mount Canobolas.
There you can take the walking track to the Pinnacle lookout and there is also a picnic spot at the Pinnacle Reserve.
Next up is Borenore via Nashdale. Borenore Caves reserve is definitely worth exploring. Make sure you pack good walking shoes.
This route will take you about 90 minutes.
From Elvis to astronomy, Parkes is well worth the hour car ride.
The annual Elvis festival is held from January 4-8, if paying homage to the King is your thing. Accommodation is likely already fully booked so making the day trip from Orange shapes as a much easier option.
It's not just rock 'n' roll that draws people to Parkes though, the aviation museum is worth a visit.
Of course no visit is complete without seeing the Dish. Located off the Newell Highway 20 minutes north of Parkes, the CSIRO Observatory is a sight to behold and definitely one to tick off the summer holiday list.
It goes without saying that before embarking on these routes you organise a pickup and drop off or have someone pull the designated driver short straw. Although there are a lot of vineyards and cellar doors to explore, there are also plenty of non-alcoholic options and amazing food to enjoy. It's not all about the wine!
The route takes in seven of Orange's top wineries and plenty of walking to earn a few drinks. The trail begins at Philip Shaw Wines on Siralee Road before heading south on Pinnacle Road taking in Brangayne, Colmar Estate, Word of Mouth, Ross Hill and Macquariedale.
Borrodell Estate is the last top before making your way back onto Cargo Road/Coronation Drive and into Orange.
Borenore might be tiny but it certainly punches above its weight when it comes to produce. This drive, similar to the aforementioned mountain wine trail, won't take you long but can easily take up a day if you stop and enjoy what it has to offer.
Take the Escort Way and you'll soon come across Swinging Bridge which pairs cool climate wines with an incredible view of Mount Canobolas. As you keep heading south you can chose to stop at HOOSEGG, Heifer Station Wines, Hillside Harvest (cherries!) and Orange Mountain Wines.
From here you can keep heading south to explore Borenore Caves or hang a left a Borenore Road and stop in at Small Acres Cyder before heading back into Orange.
The wonderfully named Lucknow Loop does exactly what it says on the tin. Taking either the Mitchell Highway or Northern Distributor out of town, the first stop off is Highland Heritage wines.
Keep hedging west and you'll find Patina Wines. Larder and Home in Lucknow is a good place to stop for lunch before you turn left onto Emu Swamp Road and stop at ChaLou Wines.
A final left onto Icely Road takes you past Mayfield Vineyard on your way back towards Orange.
Located roughly halfway between Parkes and Wellington, the small town of Yeoval is certainly worth visiting.
Today this former gold rush village sits quietly on its own and if you are wanting to escape the hustle and bustle then the hour-long car ride is a fair exchange.
Like orange, Yeoval has a claim to fame when it comes to Australia's most famous poet. Banjo Paterson spent seven years of his life on a nearby property and his legacy is enshrined through the Banjo Paterson Bush Park.
You can enjoy the 'Poets Walk' and see one of the largest public artworks in Australia, a bronze sculpture of English sculptor Henry Moore.
Hit hard by multiple flood events over the past year, Molong is still open for business.
A short 20-minute drive from Orange, there are a few wineries to stop in on the way. Bank Street is where you'll find plenty of shopping and there are two pubs if your stomach starts growling.
Also worth pulling over for is Yuranigh's Aboriginal grave historic site, just off the Mitchell Highway. Yuranigh was British explorer Sir Thomas Mitchell's assistant and the gravesite is the only known site in Australia where Aboriginal and European burial practices coexist.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
