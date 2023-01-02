When Amy and Raymond White welcomed their first baby into the world on January 1, it came following a 20-hour labour with more than their fair share of complications.
Charlie White, weighing 4220 grams, was the first baby born in Orange for 2023 when he was delivered at 1.09pm on New Year's Day.
But had things gone to plan, Charlie wouldn't have come into the world for at least another week, with Mrs White's due date set for January 9.
"For the last week we've been on standby due to the baby's scans and the position that he was in. We thought it could happen at any minute so we just had to sit and wait," Mr White said.
"My wife's water broke at around about 6.30pm Saturday evening. We've had the car packed and ready to go for the last month, so we popped in the car and slipped over to the hospital."
While giving birth a week early is not necessarily something to be concerned with, things were anything but easy once they got to Orange Hospital.
"Amy was in early labour, so we were in the ward from about 8pm until 4am and that was just tossing and turning, up and down, no real sleep," Mr White added.
"Then from 4am until 9.30am you're in the labour ward and then the call was made to go to theatre because there was the chance of an emergency C-section. Our obstetrician wanted to be in theatre, scrubbed, so that if the worst case scenario was to happen, she would be ready to go."
Mr White said there were "a few complications" that arose during labour and that there were "a few larger calls to make."
"But our obstetrician sorted that," he said.
"There's nothing that I could do besides comfort my wife. It's a very useless feeling for me. I really can't do anything. There were midwives doing their thing and I just have to sit and be present. You try and do as much as you can."
While a C-section ultimately did not go ahead as Mrs White was able to give birth naturally, there were some trying times following the baby's delivery.
"He was in a funny position and came out slightly in an unnatural shape," Mr White said.
"He needed a suction instrument and forceps to be removed."
But 24 hours after the birth of Mr and Mrs White's first child - who moved to Parkes four years ago and are originally from Nyngan and Condobolin respectively - things are looking "100 per cent" better.
"The last 24 hours was a bit extreme. Today, it has all sort of sunk in. Both mum and bub are healthy, so today is a really good day," Mr White said.
"Our mindset today has totally changed. My wife is up and moving, she's got colour back in her face and is positive. The bub has tested perfectly to every little test."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
