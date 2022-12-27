One person dead following fatal crash on Cargo Road

A man has died following a single vehicle crash just outside of Orange.
At about 1am on Wednesday, December 28, emergency services were called to Cargo Road, near Woods Lane, Nashdale, after reports that a Ford utility travelling westbound had gone off the road and hit a tree.
A spokesman for NSW Police said: "The male driver - and sole occupant of the car - died at the scene.
"He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged 33."
Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
"A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner," the NSW Police spokesman added.
NSW Ambulance have also been contacted for comment.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
