An Elon Musk-aligned system could be set to end the era of cripplingly-slow internet speeds in Orange.
That's the claim of little-known Australian company Netlinkz, which says it has signed a roll-out partnership with SpaceEx-subsidiary Starlink.
Starlink uses more than 3000 small lower-orbit satellites to provide high-speed connectivity across the globe.
Orange's service will initially be exclusive to businesses, but Netlinkz CEO Richard Campbell says domestic plans are possible.
"It doesn't matter if you are in the city or the bush every business needs top quality, safe communication," Campbell said in a media statement.
Little is known about NetLinkz. The company's valuation has collapsed by a whopping 99.3 per cent since a high point in 2019.
Starlink does not communicate with the public. The Central Western Daily repeatedly reached out for comment on Netlinks claims but did not receive a response.
Netlinkz is taking pre-orders on its website and says deliveries will begin January 1, 2023.
