Four men fled from a home following an early morning home invasion last week.
At about 5am on Friday, December 23, police were called to a home on Hamer Street in Orange, following reports of a break and enter.
"Police have been told four unknown men entered the home, with one male disturbing a 27-year-old female occupant in the bedroom," a spokesman for NSW Police said.
"The men have run from the house, stealing car keys and a wallet."
Officers from Central West Police District have commenced inquiries into the incident, although no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
