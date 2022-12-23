'They didn't want me speaking out' ... Gee says party pressures forced shock resignation

Andrew Gee says he was pressured by now-former National Party colleagues to feign a "united position" - or stay mute - on high-profile policies he disagreed with.
The Member for Calare sensationally resigned from the party on Friday, saying "I was once a true believer but I'm not anymore." He will now represent the electorate as an independent.
Speaking to the CWD, Gee revealed he had mulled his position for several weeks before deciding Orange residents will be better served by a leader without "constraints of party ties."
"The fundamental mission of what I do as an MP remains the same ... I'll just be doing it from a different section of parliament," Mr Gee said.
The MP also opened up on the changing political landscape of regional areas - and suggested the NSW National Party may be losing touch with its voter base.
His decision to break-ranks and endorse an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in November has been cited as the catalyst for resignation, alongside disagreement on flood support.
"A position was presented that effectively ... indicated [opposition to the referendum] was a united position but it was not," Mr Gee said.
"I hadn't agreed to it ... I had told the party what my position was.
"I don't quite know what the ins and outs of it were but I know that for some reason they didn't want me speaking out on a national level.
"The voice is something that we need to have a national discussion on so I was surprised that the party came out and took the position that it did so early when the discussion had only just started.
"It just didn't seem right that If you're a member of the National Party everyone else gets a free vote but in parliament you're expected to vote inline with a party position on it."
A position was presented that effectively ... indicated it was a united position but it was not ... I hadn't agreed to it.- Now-independent Member for Calare Andrew Gee
Nationals leader David Littleproud has strongly disputed these claims, and says party members are never compelled to follow party lines.
"Gee had always been free to make his own decision and vote accordingly about The Voice to Parliament," Litteproud said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
Gee did not highlight specific policy positions that would change with new found freedom, but told the CWD: "We'll take each issue on its merits.
"I feel much freer now to speak out as I see fit not having those party ties.
"I think as members of a party we're often constrained by how we approach issues or sometimes we don't speak out as strongly as we could because of pressure that can be brought."
Mr Gee also outlined a belief the political landscape in traditional National Party strongholds is shifting.
"Ever since I've been involved in politics I've noticed this trend where people are less rusted-on to the traditional parties," he said.
"They're far more inclined now to vote for people who they believe will be the best advocate for them ... people are less inclined to vote for a party just because their parents voted a certain way.
"I hope my supporters will understand why I've taken this step and if they feel as I do I'd encourage them to join me."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.