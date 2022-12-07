Central Western Daily
All-American-themed event A Night in Nashville will return to Orange in 2023

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated December 7 2022 - 7:13pm, first published 5:00pm
Brothers Tim and Robbie Mortimer are pumped for the second A Night in Nashville gig, ready to rock Orange for the all-American country gig in 2023. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Following its inaugural success last year, Orange's all-American-themed country music festival is back for a second go in 2023.

