Following its inaugural success last year, Orange's all-American-themed country music festival is back for a second go in 2023.
Launched by Tim Mortimer back in 2022, A Night in Nashville still hustled a huge turnout - even with COVID restrictions in place at the time.
This year, the two consecutive nights of 'yee-haw-inspired' gigs will go down on February 10 and 11, which is a time that's historically one of the more tame periods for the Colour City.
"It's definitely one of the quieter weekends in Orange, which we've targeted to really boost tourism in the city by bringing back another great night," Tim Mortimer said.
"We were coming off the back of COVID last year and even then [the concert] managed to sell-out within two weeks with around 25 per cent of visitors from Sydney being a good part of that [figure], so we're hoping for a second round of success with slightly more numbers this time."
While the one person per two square metres rule has officially been canned, there's still a cap on numbers for those wanting to attend the city's big Nashville-inspired gig next year.
Capped at 550 event-goers per night, Mr Mortimer urged anyone interested to get in quick due to sales not being unlimited at the Orange Showground venue.
"Ticket numbers have slightly increased because we don't have to go by that rule anymore, but also partly because the showground has taken away all of the display stands there, so it does give us a bit more space to work with," Mr Mortimer said.
"We only just opened up tickets on Thursday and we've already sold just over 250 tickets already though, which is about a quarter already done and dusted, so there's a little bit of urgency there, for sure."
Understanding that many people missed out on the first event, Mr Mortimer said the gig has "levelled up" in terms of sound quality.
He also mentioned having a stronger presence of female artists, with the 2023 line-up to include the Central West's Clancy Pye, Mackay's Bella Mackenzie from Queensland, and New Zealand-borne Abby Christo.
"They've all got good followers and are extremely talented artists with a great sound, so it'll be interesting to see how many people we can reach from out of town with this strong female line-up as well," Mr Mortimer said.
"We've also got Luke Furbank coming back with a bigger band this time, Star Maker finalist Jake Davey and of course, my brother, Robbie Mortimer.
"He [Robbie] absolutely killed it last year at our first event, and I think that's where he really found his own country style in a way; he slots into it really well as his lyrics have those real country-like roots."
Robbie Mortimer will come fully equipped with a seven-piece band from Sydney in February, with each artist to rock "all-American, greatest country hits" during their sets.
With wear-your-best-country-attire a must, this means big cowboy hats and boots are also topping the list of popular fashion items for the event.
"The all-American theme went really well last year - dressing up, the mechanical bull competition, neon lights, hay bales everywhere - it was as country as anything," Mr Mortimer said.
"So the theme remains for our next one, where people can really feel like they're stepping into Nashville once they've walked through the gates."
Line dancing, best-dressed prizes, and food trucks are all set to grace the Leeds Parade gig in the Agricultural Pavillion - and meals on offer are all American-themed burgers and smoked goods as such, of course.
The two nights from 5pm to 10:45pm will be fully-licenced events and are aimed at people 18-years-and-over, with strict adult supervision requirements for those under 18.
Car parking will be available at the Orange Showground venue, with event organisers urging people to plan ahead with getting to and from the venue if consuming alcohol.
Remaining tickets for A Night in Nashville are $93, less processing fees, and are available online through the eventbrite website.
For ticket holders, a 20 per cent discount on accommodation booked through BNB Made Easy can be claimed online by entering the code NASHVILLETIX20, with terms and conditions attached via the website.
