Orange country music singer and song writer Clancy Pye will perform live in Orange next month. Miss Pye has been selected as one of the top 10 for the Toyota Star Maker competition as part of the 50th annual Tamworth Country Music Festival. However, due to the COVID pandemic the festival has been postponed and the competition will now take place on Tuesday, April 19 in Tamworth. Due to the postponement the organisers of Toyota Star Maker have announced that the top 10 finalists will participate in a series of free pop up concerts at a local Toyota dealership in each of their home town. Miss Pye will perform at Orange Toyota at 4pm on Friday, March 4. Toyota Star Maker coordinator, Cheryl Brown said it will be a great opportunity for finalists to perfect their craft in the lead up to the grand final. "These pop up concerts will be a great chance for the top 10 to practice and show off their skills, as they prepare for their main performance," she said. Each of the finalists will perform five songs, live at their local Toyota dealership, with an opportunity to meet and greet fans afterwards. Toyota Australia chief marketing officer Vin Naidoo said the pop up concerts were a great opportunity for the artists to bring the excitement of the Toyota Star Maker to their own local community of country music fans. "These pop up concerts will give this incredible group of country music artists the opportunity to reconnect with audiences - something that has not been easy throughout the past year - and really showcase their talent in the lead up to the grand final concert," Mr Naidoo said. Fans who attend the free pop up concerts will also have a chance to win a Tamworth Country Music Festival experience prize. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/1b37c52a-beab-4d85-88b9-30f931ac0627.jpeg/r1173_1538_4760_3565_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg