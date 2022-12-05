Police are treating a fire which tore through an Orange school as "suspicious."
At about 10.30pm on Monday, December 5, emergency services responded to reports of a building fire at Glenroi Heights Public School on Maxwell Avenue.
"Fire and Rescue NSW attended and located a two-storey building well alight," a statement from NSW Police read.
"Residents in surrounding homes were evacuated and the fire was extinguished; however, the building sustained significant damage."
A message from school principal Tegan Davis confirmed that the two facilities which were damaged were the library and the admin building.
Officers attached to Central West Police District attended and established a crime scene and there were no reports of injuries.
"The cause of the fire is yet to be determined however police are treating the incident as suspicious," the NSW Police statement added.
"Inquiries are continuing."
Member for Orange Phil Donato expressed his sadness following the devastating over-night fire.
"So sad to wake to the news of a large fire that occurred at Glenroi Heights Public School overnight," Mr Donato said.
"Police and fire brigade have been on the scene most of the night. Thoughts go out to the students, staff and local community. Learning from home will occur today."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
