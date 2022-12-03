Central Western Daily

Minister for Families and Communities responds to Department of Communities and Justice Western NSW District's failure to meet accreditation standards

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated December 3 2022 - 7:52pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natasha Maclaren-Jones said action taken against a government child welfare agency in Western NSW is "not uncommon". Picture by Adam McLean

Minister for Families and Communities Natasha Maclaren-Jones has said action taken against a government child welfare agency in Western NSW is "not uncommon".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.