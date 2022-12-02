For over 200 years the leaders of Australia have been introducing infrastructure that would benefit the country's existence, whether that be towns, roads, bridges, The Dingo Fence, the Bush Telegraph, railways, hospitals, schools etc.
But, I think, the most important has by far been dams for our survival.
These critical pieces of infrastructure were not just constructed for agriculture, but also for water storage to combat droughts and to also reduce floods.
However, it seems in New South Wales it has been over 30 years since the last dam (Split Rock Dam) was built near the township of Manilla.
Too many politicians, these days, are influenced by the greenies and other environmentalists bureaucrats, whose sentiments are centred more around some frog, insect or fish than preserving the future existence of humanity.
Because, it wasn't that long ago, all of these people were telling our leaders that global warming - oh, I forgot, I can't sat that now, it is 'climate change' - that the world was going to dry up and the rain that was falling wouldn't be enough to fill our dams, so why build new ones?
But it seems when these environmentalists get caught out, and what they stated doesn't happen, they have always got an answer, but usually that doesn't happen either.
So the infrastructure that would have benefitted Australia is rejected.
Just imagine if all those dams that were to have been built in the last 30 years had gone ahead. Floods and droughts would have been a mere memory in Australia.
Yet it seems as one government puts into process plans for the construction of dams, some other government decides that the republic, globalisation or renewable energy is far more important than the lives of the people that they are supposed to serve.
Over the past 12 months the amount of water that has been wasted in the way of floods is a disgrace.
Our governments have a lot to answer for.
I was moved by the poignant words of newspaper editors from the Central West regarding the region's resilience in the face of a devastating climate reality ("Forget the poetry, we need action: An open letter to the decision makers in Canberra" Central Western Daily, 19/11).
As such, I second their urgent plea to Canberra for assistance and planning.
The Labor Albanese government pledged to be unifying and to tackle climate change head on.
Yet, coal and gas projects continue to be approved and native forests continue to be chopped down: unforgivable in the current climate.
Further, disaster relief and planning are lacking from every angle. We can and must do better.
That people in regional Australia have suffered from insufficient water, inundated sewerage infrastructure, crumbling roads, failing gas lines and multiple evacuations in just two years, while the government spends up to $171 billion on nuclear submarines, should be front page news in every paper.
The harsh reality of climate change's impact on everyday Australians and associated injustices must be addressed as an urgent priority.
Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for The Salvos.
I've been a Salvation Army officer for over 30 years - meaning over 30 Christmases of collecting, community outreach and lunches, carols, hamper packing, donation pickups and drop offs. It's easy to get swept up in the busyness - but in amongst it all, it's important to come back to what matters most, why we do what we do at The Salvos over the Christmas season.
One of our Christmas stories is from Fiona's family, who would have spent Christmas homeless if it were not for the help of The Salvos. What did The Salvos do that meant the most to her?
"They showed us unconditional love," she said, "and our lives changed forever."
'Leave no one in need this Christmas' is our message - not just physical need, but in terms of practical support, personal connection, kindness and love.
Christmas is very hard for those unable to make ends meet, for those suffering from the crippling financial impacts of the last few years. It's extremely hard for people that are without family or a support network, many of whom feel completely disconnected from society at a time when connection with loved ones increases for most.
What is meant to be a time of celebration, sadly isn't for lots of Aussies - and that's why The Salvos do what we do.
By ensuring people have access to food, hampers, vouchers and toys for their children, we hope to spread love, peace, joy and a sense of belonging. Not just so their Christmas is a joyous one, but so that they know their community is behind them, support is there - that they're loved.
Our goal is to make Christmas a safe and happy time for everyone - which is why we ask you to please give what you can to ensure no one is left in need of a warm meal, a gift, a safe place to sleep or a little bit of love this Christmas.
If you would like to donate to The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal, or if you need support, please visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).
