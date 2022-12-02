Central Western Daily
Comment

Letters to the editor | Central Western Daily letters to December 3, 2022

December 3 2022 - 6:30am
Water flows over the wall at Suma Park in July 2021, and (insets) Orange while in the grip of drought in December 2020. Pictures by Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman.

Have your say: Send us a letter to the editor by emailing nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au

For over 200 years the leaders of Australia have been introducing infrastructure that would benefit the country's existence, whether that be towns, roads, bridges, The Dingo Fence, the Bush Telegraph, railways, hospitals, schools etc.

