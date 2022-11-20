As a traditionalist, two-day cricket is one my preferred formats.
And it seemed to be the rave for a number of players in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) last weekend with a number of standout individual performances across the round.
So it's time to check in and see who's made the latest edition of team of the week.
Wow, there were plenty of strong batting performances across the BOIDC in day one of round six, but none matched Qureshi.
With 123 at the top of the order, the ever-reliable opener almost carried his bat, falling as the last wicket in Rugby's score of 8/300. St Pat's will have a lot of work to do next weekend.
When Orange City resumes its innings next weekend, they'll be looking for Burchmore to maintain the rage.
The opener is currently 42 not out, and has kept City in the game. A lower order collapse has them at 7/111 chasing 145 and Burchmore will be the key along with the inclusions of Josh Coyte and Pat Giuffre.
A first team of the week appearance for the man they call 'noodle' and straight away he's received a promotion.
There weren't many first drop batsman that kicked down the door for a spot in this team, and Rosser's 40 batting at 4 has earned him his debut spot.
Without Ferguson, there's a good chance Cavaliers would be batting in its second innings already.
As Lachie Skelly ripped through, Ferguson stayed at the crease, watching three batsman fall while he was there.
Scoring 65 in an innings of 144, means he's kept his side in the game and given them hope of victory.
If it wasn't for Qureshi and two phenomenal bowling efforts, Hugh Parsons would be a shoe in for performance of the week.
Watching his bowlers do the work and dismiss City Colts for 39, Parsons was determined to back their efforts and hit his way to 100 not out of 92 balls.
His quick-fire innings allowed ORC to declare late in the day too, with City Colts resuming next Saturday at 0/26.
With plenty of runs scored above him, all we might need from Glasson is to support his partner.
And that's exactly what he provided for Imran Qureshi, partnering with the opener for 37 overs as the two combined for 136 runs with Glasson scoring 59.
With the Redbacks at 5/95, it looked like trouble was ahead.
Enter Michael Tobin.
A calm and composed 90 off 175 balls helped the Redbacks gain momentum and keep them in the game.
For the first time, Moxon hasn't been included for his bowling.
Not often you'll see a number nine score 96 not out but such is the rich vein of form Moxon is in that you need to expect the unexpected from him.
No doubt he'll be in this team next week as he leads the Redbacks bowling cartel in defending 304.
While his batsman failed to aim up, Henderson showed against ORC why he's still got it.
Figures of 4/38 in 15.4 overs stopped ORC's score getting out of hand as his side look to avoid a second innings defeat.
There's not many words to sum up Jacob Ryan's efforts on Saturday other than phenomenal.
The jealous must be rife in BOIDC circles at Ryan's figures, with the youngster securing 7/10 off 10 overs, an achievement most would consider impossible.
One of the easier selections in this side - although we're not sure Skell will appreciate being legs eleven.
Nevertheless, there might not be many runs to chase if this side bowls first.
8/54 showed Skelly will be the biggest threat in the two-day format of BOIDC, particularly against a batting line-up as strong as Cavaliers.
Team of the week tally:
Three appearances - Clint Moxon.
Two - Connor Slattery, Andrew Brown, Jameel Qureshi, Matt Fearnley, Matt Corben, David Rogerson, Lachlan Skelly, Hugh Parsons.
One - Mac Webster, Wes Lummis, Yousuf Qureshi, Cameron Laird, Daryl Kennewell, Matthew Holmes, Lachlan Skelly, Ed Morrish, Cooper Brien, Henry Shoemark, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Flynn Taylor, Alan Ahatt, Sam Macpherson, Russell Gardner, Thomas Belmonte, Oliver Newton, David Henderson, Jacob Ryan, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Bailey Ferguson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
