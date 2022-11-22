Andrew Gee fears that once the spotlight fades from flood-ravaged towns like Eugowra, the struggle to rebuild will become even greater.
The Federal Member for Calare was in the Central West town on Tuesday as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced grants of up to $50,000 for small businesses and not-for-profits would be made available for flood victims.
While Mr Gee said it was a "positive" announcement, he believed things would "only get harder" from here.
"Eugowra, Cabonne and Forbes, they need all the help they can get," he said.
"I think it is a positive start but we're going to need more. There's a huge amount of work here to do in terms of supporting the community, financially, in terms of their mental health and also in terms of infrastructure."
The Eugowra Showground was where the announcement was made, the same place where dozens of volunteers have set up shop to help the city get back on its feet.
"At the moment here at the showground, there's a lot of people and lot of activity, but in a week or two, all of this will move on," Mr Gee added.
"They'll pack up the marquee, all of the support services will go somewhere else or go back to Sydney and Eugowra will be left here to continue to pick up the pieces. It's going to be a struggle for everyone here."
During the press conference where the funding for flood victims was announced, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet indicated that he would like to see the town rebuilt in a more resilient way. When asked if that meant moving the town to higher ground, he said they would "work through those issues."
"I make the point about flooding. Almost every place across NSW right now, every community across NSW right now, is at risk of flood. Our rivers are full, our dams are full, and our catchments are full. And over summer as well, there are difficult times that lie ahead.
"But what we're committed to is not making the same mistakes of the past. We can't, in many circumstances, unwind the past. But we can do is not make those mistakes going forward."
But Mr Gee wants to see action and not words.
"I have a concern that once the spotlight leaves Eugowra and Cabonne, there won't be as much support coming in and people here are going to continue to struggle greatly," he said.
"The challenge for us here in our region is to continue to support and make sure it's here for the long-term. It's going to be a long-term struggle. There is no doubt that folks are going to struggle."
The $50,000 worth of grants is part of the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
In addition, Local Government Recovery Grants of $1 million will be extended to a further 46 councils in the local government areas that have been disaster declared from the most recent storm and flood event.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
