James Horton made indecent comments to police officers posing as a minor in online chatroom

By Court Reporter
Updated November 21 2022 - 8:23am, first published 7:30am
A former nurse has faced court over comments made to an undercover police officer who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. File picture

A former nurse who was caught during a police sting in an online chatroom was given a sentence of imprisonment in Orange Local Court after an officer posed as a 14-year-old girl.

