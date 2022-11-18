Families from Bourke to Bathurst and everywhere in between have benefitted from the Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West NSW facility in Orange.
The Orange facility is the only one of its kind in the Central West, and is used by an incredible amount of families from all parts of the state.
Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West NSW opened for families on April 13, 2015, with the first family staying on April 24.
In the seven years of operation, 1121 families have stayed in Orange to ensure they remain together and close by as seriously ill children undergo treatment or surgery in hospital.
RMHC Central West NSW supports rural and regional families from Western NSW Health District.
And for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit (CAMHS) families come from five health districts or 86 per cent of NSW to use the service. The CAMHS unit in Orange is the only dedicated child and adolescent mental health unit in NSW outside of Sydney.
Families from Parkes (199 families in seven years) have travelled to use the facility the most, closely followed by Forbes (100), Condobolin (97), Cowra (92) and Dubbo (45).
In that time, the numbers are amazing. And show why the Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West NSW facility is so important.
The facility operates 365 days per year, keeping families close. Of the over 1000 families that have used the house, 9091 nights of free accommodation have been provided.
Incredibly, almost 90,000 hours of volunteer service has been logged at the facility, which is a testament to the work of those involved.
Saturday is McHappy Day. McHappy Day raises much needed funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
All funds raised will go towards helping RMHC continue to support families in need through our Ronald McDonald Houses, Family Rooms, National Learning Program and Family Retreats.
Since McHappy Day began in 1991, the Australian public has raised more than $61 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Rebecca Walsh, Executive Officer for Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West NSW, says McHappy Day is so important to RMHC.
"And all donations, big and small, help us continue to support families when they need it most," she said.
"The funds raised are instrumental in helping us continue to support families of seriously ill and injured children."
She said Ronald McDonald Houses provide a "home away from home" for families of seriously ill and injured children being treated in Orange hospital, and that gives loved-ones the chance to stay together and close to the care they need.
Since opening in 2015, RMHC Central West NSW has supported 1121 families over 9091 nights providing accommodation savings of over $1.363m.
