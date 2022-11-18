Central Western Daily
Meet the Locals

Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West NSW facility in Orange continues to support the western region

November 18 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Walsh, Executive Officer for Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West NSW, volunteer Janice Harris and family Anthony, Patrick and Kelly Lillicrap.

Families from Bourke to Bathurst and everywhere in between have benefitted from the Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West NSW facility in Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.