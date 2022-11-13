Residents and pets needed to be rescued in Molong and Manildra as floodwaters reached rooftops in some areas.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said Molong firefighters leaped into action at midnight, door-knocking and assisting SES.
Firefighters also rescued two people and a dog from a Watson Street house and another couple from the top floor of the old motel. Another woman was rescued from a Watson Street residence with the assistance of a Manildra police officer.
FRNSW also said at least two shipping containers were swept through the town by raging floodwaters.
Residents of Molong have been met with devastating scenes on Monday morning with floodwaters completely engulfing Bank Street businesses.
Believed to be the worst flood in the town since 2005, the water reached as high up as the Bank Street butcher's business.
The SPAR grocery store has been wiped out, with shelves fallen over and the back of the business ripped off. The dividing fences all the way along the back of most Bank Street businesses has been obliterated.
Water is still running along the Molong Creek, but its level is now adjacent to the highway. Not over it.
The Dr Ross Recreational Ground is still underwater, as of 8.30am on Monday, November 14.
State Emergency Services crews have been joined by NSW fire and rescue, RFS, Cabonne Shire workers and a rapid response team, which is helping feed the throngs of workers in Molong helping with the immediate clean-up.
Earlier, the town was completely cutoff overnight as flash flooding swept through in the early hours of Monday morning, November 14.
Raging torrents have closed roads, flooded businesses and homes and left residents stranded.
The Molong River could peak at 4.7 metres on Monday morning.
At the time of the flood peak, Central West SES said it was now too dangerous for residents to leave and for those in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.
An evacuation centre has been set up at Molong RSL and an Australian Defence Force helicopter has been sent to assist with rescues.
The night of chaos follows a huge downpour across the Central West. Orange Airport has received 89.2 millimetres over the last 24 hours.
Orange experienced flash flooding over night with SES saying reports of 30cm of water over Anson Street, Moulder Street, Leeds Parade, Dalton Street, Margaret Street and McLachlan Street.
They are urging people to avoid non-essential travel and to remain patient while they are getting a lot of requests for help.
Here are the road closures for the Orange LGA.
There are also a high number of roads closed across the region.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily.
