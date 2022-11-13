Residents of Eugowra have been ordered to higher ground amid the flood disaster unravelling in the Central West.
Molong was inundated on Monday morning after Orange copped its a record-breaking amount of rain in a 24-hour period to 9am on November 14.
Along the Mandagery Creek, Eugowra and surrounds are bracing for "dangerous, major flooding" with most of the region expecting flash flooding.
The State Emergency Services warning is urging people to immediately get to higher ground, and says that includes climbing "inside a sturdy multi-storey building with access to upper levels, higher natural ground such as a hill, onto the roof of a sturdy building".
The warning says not to enter the roof cavity as you may become trapped.
"Move as high above ground as possible," the warning says.
"You may now be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."
The Bureau of Meteorology advises major flooding is occurring along the Mandagery Creek at Eugowra.
The Mandagery Creek at Eugowra may reach around 10.50 metres come Monday afternoon, with major flooding. And further rises are possible.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas are now impacted by dangerous floodwaters: all areas of Eugowra along Mandagery Creek.
Bathurst has endured its wettest 24-hour period in a quarter of a century, with the region hit by masses road closures.
According to Weatherzone, Bathurst received 86.4 millimetres of rain to 9am on Monday morning.
Bathurst hasn't had that much rainfall in a 24-hour period since February 1997, with 92mm recorded in a single day.
Weatherzone meteorologist Steph Spackman said the most rain came in a three-hour period over the course of Sunday evening and Monday morning.
"The rain really started after 11pm and it was probably at its heaviest at 11pm to about 1am," she said.
Ms Spackman said moisture from the tropics has led to heavy rainfall across NSW.
"That has been bringing a lot of moisture from the tropics. That means we've had a lot of water in the atmosphere and it's been warm," she said.
It comes after moderate rainfall since Sunday morning across the Belubula River and Mandagery Creek catchments has resulted in significant river level rises.
Major flooding is currently occurring along the Belubula River at Canowindra and along Mandagery Creek at Eugowra.
Major flooding is occurring along the Belubula River at Canowindra.
The Belubula River at Canowindra Upstream may reach around 5.60 metres Monday morning, with major flooding. Further rises possible.
Major flooding is occurring along the Mandagery Creek at Eugowra Town.
The Mandagery Creek at Eugowra Town may reach around 10.30 metres Monday afternoon, with major flooding. Further rises are possible.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
* NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au
* RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com
* Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/centralwest.shtml
* Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
* Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/
* BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW
The next warning will be issued by 11am EDT on Monday November 14 2022.
LocationHeight of River (m)TendencyDate/Time of Observation
Belubula River at The Needles4.48Steady05:00 AM MON 14/11/22
Belubula River at Canowindra Upstream5.40Steady05:00 AM MON 14/11/22
Mandagery Creek at Toogong (Glenayr)9.50Rising05:00 AM MON 14/11/22
Mandagery Creek at Smithfeild7.65Rising04:00 AM MON 14/11/22
