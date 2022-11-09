Snake catcher Bob Withey wants you to do just one thing, forget everything you know about the slithery, limbless reptiles.
Mr Withey gave presentations to curious audiences on Monday, November 7, showing off some of the deadliest snakes in the world while trying to get people to do away with what he labeled "fairy tales."
"Unfortunately what most people think they know about reptiles are nothing but hand-me-down fairy tales," he said.
"Everything you've been told, forget it. It's all wrong.
"A good one is, the only good snake is a dead snake. We've not figured out in 200 years that attacking snakes is bad, that's what makes them bite you. We keep teaching our children that the only good snake is a dead snake, kill them!
"That's because we don't understand snakes. No one who has left a snake alone has ever been bitten. Snakes do not chase people but they will defend themselves if some idiot tries to hit it on the head with a plank of wood.
"Most red bellies bite people because they are picked up. He's terrified you are going to eat him so If I pick him up by the tail he can't run away so he bites, he's cornered.
"Boys and girls, this is why we don't pick up wild animals."
Those in attendance, including plenty of kids, got to meet some of the big hitters in the snake hall of fame, the red bellie black, the Australian adder, the tiger snake and a huge eastern brown.
Mr Whitey said we had to radically change our attitudes to snakes and said European practices had led to an explosion of brown snakes, which are second only to the inland taipan in terms of venom potency.
"Before white people came to Australia life was tough for browns," he explained.
"They ate marsupial mice, little lizards and snakes. They were also getting eaten a lot by red bellies. We've since killed a lot of red bellies so what happens, you get huge numbers of browns.
"They are now Australia's most dangerous native animal. Most years they kill more than sharks and crocodiles."
He also had some sage advice for the youngsters in attendance if they ever came across a snake in the backyard.
"Kids the first thing you need to do is go inside and then tie dad down to a chair. Instead of him trying to show off, ask mum to call the snake catcher," he said.
Orange City Council has more information on what do to if you encounter snakes as the warmer weather approaches.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.