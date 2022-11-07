Hundreds of people gathered together on Monday to pay a final farewell to a man who was beloved by so many.
Barry 'Baz' Porter died on Friday, October 28 during a motorcycle crash on the Hume Highway north of Melbourne.
Mr Porter was the president of the Mid West NSW God's Squad Christian Motorcycle Club. He was on his way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club's Melbourne chapter when he was involved in a crash which involved three other motorcyclists.
A statement posted on the God's Squad CMC website read: "Several bikes went down, one after the other, with Baz losing his life at the scene.
"Many of our members work as chaplains, pastors and first responders and are very familiar in supporting others through crisis. At a time when we wanted to be celebrating 50 years of ministry of our hugely significant Melbourne chapter, we find ourselves ministering to one another navigating our shared grief and trauma.
"We are incredibly grateful to those who provided support at the accident scene. We are also deeply grateful to our mates in the many other motorcycle clubs who have expressed their concern and stand with us in our grief in practical ways - this itself being a product of a shared fifty year relationship with many."
A GoFundMe page set up for Mr Porter's family said the 50-year-old worked with the youth around Orange and Molong, in school ministries and as a community chaplain providing food, care and support to the most disadvantaged members of the community. More than $40,000 has also been raised through the page since it was set up.
"Baz was a friend to all and worked tirelessly to make this world a better place. Baz would help anyone and was the kind of person that would give you the shirt off his back," the page read.
"Baz was an infectious character and was loved by all. The world is a darker place without him."
On Monday, a funeral was held for Mr Porter at the Orange Function Centre, with people gathering from all over the state. His wife, Kelly Porter as well as their children, Liam, Elouise, Rose and Ronan all paid tribute to him.
Following the funeral, dozens of motorcyclists formed a procession which travelled up Summer Street and eventually to the Canobolas Gardens where a committal was held.
The statement from the God's Squad added: "Our brother Baz will be deeply missed. He was a charismatic leader and hugely enthusiastic member with a capacity to encourage others getting alongside people in a very natural way.
"His faith in Christ sustained him and motivated him to be part of God's Squad CMC, and love a life full of meaning of purpose.
"Whilst we now weep as a club community we know it is our faith that will sustain us in our grief."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.