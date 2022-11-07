As most of you would already know, I'm a strong proponent of the Mount Canobolas Mountain Bike Trails Project, which is an initiative of the Orange City Council and the concept has also been supported by the Cabonne Shire Council.
Over the past few years, there has been substantial planning and investment into this plan.
In terms of the project plan's timeline, there has been some relatively recent opposition to this project - based on concerns about the impact to environment and to cultural sites.
I believe, with co-operation, the right balance can be struck and the project completed with a negligible impact.
What is lost on many is the fact that, largely, the mountain isn't being managed or cared for. Invasive weeds and pests aren't being appropriately controlled on the mountain.
There are many benefits to this project, and several being that tracks provide access to manage weeds, and revenue generated by those using the track can be directed towards ecological management of the mountain.
There's a huge opportunity for local Aboriginal cultural heritage education and tourism to be capitalised on, and this aspect is incorporated in the plan's many benefits.
This concept is well understood and embraced by many other countries who've long ago discovered the lock-it-up and leave it approach to public land does more harm than good.
I'd encourage supporters of this project to vocalise their support.
Again, with communication, cooperation and consideration, the right balance can be struck so that everyone can benefit from this project.
I recently had the pleasure of catching up with Sister Mary Trainor, who among many things is the secretary of the United Hospitals of NSW Inc. Bloomfield Branch. More commonly known as the Bloomfield Hospital Auxiliary, the branch celebrates their 40th anniversary.
The members have volunteered countless hours over the past four decades to raise money which has been directed towards equipment, furnishing, gifts and supplies to support the hospital and benefit the care of patients.
Over the years, they've managed to gift the hospital many useful items, but notables are pool tables, sports equipment, art and craft supplies, a companion dog, aquarium, garden shed, sensory garden, vegetable garden and chicken coop. The Auxiliary gift each and every patient a Christmas and Easter present, too.
Like many volunteer-based organisations, the Bloomfield Hospital Auxiliary are gradually losing members, which worsened during the pandemic. Currently the Auxiliary is operating with the help of just 14 members. The Auxiliary are seeking those interested to join as members to help continue the fantastic work they do to benefit the hospital and patients.
Annual membership is just a $5 annual fee, which is less than the cost of a cup of coffee nowadays! The Auxiliary meet at 12.30pm on the second Wednesday of each month at the Barwon building at Bloomfield. For those who are interested in joining and helping out, please contact Sister Mary by phone on 6362 1662.
Students who are completing their schooling for the year will be given the opportunity to access fee-free training to help them rapidly gain new skills for summer jobs in industries experiencing labour shortages such as hospitality, construction and early childhood education.
The Summer Skills program will deliver 4,000 fee-free courses, with a focus on school leavers. For school leavers who are interested in getting some free skills that will help them in joining the workforce and earning money, you can find out more by visiting: shorturl.at/fmLN8
Ok, so I turned 50 a few months ago, which meant that I was expecting my Bowel Cancer Test Kit in the mail any day.
Well, it finally arrived and I promptly completed it and sent it off in the mail. I should have results back in just a few weeks.
It's a simple procedure, and nothing to be embarrassed about. It only takes a few minutes to complete and, most importantly, it could save your life!
In spite of the test being free and being mailed to you once you hit the bit 5-0, only 40 per cent of the tests are actually completed and mailed back!
I encourage everyone who receives the test to complete it without delay and post it off. Like I said, it could save your life.
In May this year I led a debate on behalf of the SFF in NSW Parliament regarding the changes to regional TAFE and the increasing challenges faced by students in travelling to access their training.
The NSW Government have skeletonised and centralised TAFE, increasing the burden of travel and cost for students who are trying to attain skills for future employment.
The cost of fuel and travel have increased substantially and our regional students are further disadvantaged.
The Government must have been listening, and they've just announced that from early 2023 regional apprentices and university students will be eligible for a new $250 travel card to help with the cost of the commute to work, training or education.
While this is not huge payment, it's something that will help - so it's a step in the right direction and it's finally an acknowledgement, of sorts, by the Government that our regionally-based students have unique logistical and financial challenges.
I welcome this announcement and encourage students to access it once it is rolled-out next February.
