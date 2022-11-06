Central Western Daily

Kiev to NSW: Ukraine families arrive at Old Molong Convent

By William Davis
Updated November 6 2022 - 9:21pm, first published 7:59pm
Alex, Dynis, Dima, Victoria Volodin from Dnipro at the Old Molong Convent. Picture by Carla Freedman.

The first Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Molong, ready to unpack their bag's at the town's recently-restored Old Convent.

