A man in his 50s has been rushed to Orange Hospital after the vehicle he was travelling in was torn in half by a falling tree on the Cargo Road.
At around 2pm on Monday, emergency services personnel were called to the Cargo Road after reports of a single car accident.
Multiple NSW Ambulance paramedics, NSW Police and NSW Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene on Cargo Road, believed to be near the Brinsley Park Road intersection almost 25 kilometres out of Orange.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said one person, the only occupant of the vehicle, was trapped after a tree had fallen on top of the car.
Passers-by stayed with the man at the scene and worked to keep him dry as the region was lashed by heavy rain on Monday.
Once NSW Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, it took around 10 minutes to free the injured driver.
His car had been torn in half by the falling tree, believed to be a large pine tree. The roots of the tree were completely out of the ground.
The injured man was then taken to Orange Hospital via ambulance. NSW Ambulance, as of 4.30pm, were unable to provide an update on his condition. He was suffering head injuries in the initial report at around 2.45pm.
Cabonne Shire Council worked alongside the SES to remove the tree from Cargo Road. A diversion was in place via Bowen Park Road and Davys Plains Road for a short time.
