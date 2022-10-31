Central Western Daily
Updated

Driver trapped on Cargo Road: NSW Ambulance crews treat man for head injuries after tree falls on road

Nick McGrath
Nick McGrath
Updated October 31 2022 - 5:35am, first published 4:00am
Cargo Road was closed for a short time on Monday after an accident. Picture by Jude Keogh

A man in his 50s has been rushed to Orange Hospital after the vehicle he was travelling in was torn in half by a falling tree on the Cargo Road.

