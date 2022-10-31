Up until she was 12 years old, rugby league was Nikita Campbell's greatest interest.
When she hit 13, it was no longer an option and years in the wilderness left her feeling 'a bit lost without football'.
But then, at 15, Campbell met Orange Emus legend Amanda Ferguson and found rugby union.
A decade later, an inspirational story has found it's next chapter after Campbell was selected in the Australian Deaf Rugby team.
It's a phenomenal achievement for the cross-code stalwart, and as expected, it was Ferguson who was at the forefront of her journey to national team.
"Ferg has been a big part of Emus and union for so long and came across the side's coach Lisa (Vogel), they had an upcoming trial and she told Ferg who passed it on to me," Campbell said.
"(I've known her) since I first started playing when I was 15 ... she was the first person I went to ask if I could play union, she helped me with it and I've played ever since."
Trialing for the Australian side wasn't an easy process for Campbell though - it's not an urge that comes naturally.
To play football simply brings her joy and the individual achievements are an added bonus.
However, the opportunity to play for her nation wasn't one she could miss.
"I'm not really the typical person that does trials - I just play the game because I love it," she said.
"This was the first time I'd really trialed for anything representative wise - I guess that's why it's a bit of a shock because I never saw myself doing something like that."
A shock indeed. The news of selection came through for Campbell on October 30, and something she was able to share with her family.
"I was absolutely happy and over the moon, it took me a while to realise it's all happening," she said.
"I was very lucky to get the phone call with my parents around, it was a big moment for me. We were all a bit shocked but as the same time just as happy."
Along with the honour of playing for her country, Campbell will travel overseas for the first time with the squad to play at Argentina in April against 14 different countries.
And while those two components will put a smile on her face, one of the best parts about it will be sharing the moment with a squad she now considers close friends.
"(During trials) we had to bunk up and meet players, I got to meet so many amazing women and became really good friends with a few of them," she said.
"It's really exciting they've also made selection."
