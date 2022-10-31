Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Orange Emus player Nikita Campbell selected in Australian deaf rugby squad

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated October 31 2022 - 5:08am, first published 3:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita Campbell has been selected in the Australian Deaf Rugby team. Picture by Carla Freedman

Up until she was 12 years old, rugby league was Nikita Campbell's greatest interest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.