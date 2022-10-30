For Vipers opens coach Scott Sullivan, October 29 was his first venture to Peak Hill.
And Lindner Oval might go down as a place where he has a 100 per cent winning record after his side held on for a 22-16 victory in its round five Western Women's Tackle victory over Woodbridge.
But the Vipers side couldn't have done it without the versatile Paige Selten who crashed over for a double against her old side after she was moved from second-row to front-row.
"She was outstanding," Sullivan said.
"She's been really good at filling any gaps in the side and has a really good attitude. I'll give her a simple job to do and she'll go out and do it really well, it makes life easy."
While giving special praise to individuals, Sullivan also mentioned the under 18s crew who continue to step up for Vipers after the opens side had to deal with several outs again.
"Once again the 18s were outstanding ... they've been huge contributors and without them I don't know what we would've done," he said.
For the majority of play, the game hung in balance with scores locked up at 16-16 before a Selten try sealed victory.
Sullivan believes the match essentially came down to match-winners in his side.
"I wouldn't say it was an impressive win," he said.
"At 16-all the game was there to be won and were the side that stood up. As a coach you're always happy with that outcome, it was one of those games where the girls played well in patches, their defence in the first half was really good but then it was a hot day and as they fatigued we fell apart in terms of defence and our attack became one out.
"We've got individuals who can stand up in those moments and get the job done ... when things start to break down they grab the ball and make things happen."
Victory for Vipers mean they're firmly entrenched in the opens top-four after three wins in a row.
However, Sullivan isn't get too far ahead of himself, preferring to stick to the process and letting the result 'take care of itself'.
"We're more focused on trying to improve as a team and that's about getting better numbers to training and a bit more cohesion," he said.
"Obviously with that short season and only six teams we can't afford to drop many games, the pressure is always on to keep moving up the table.
"We can't get too focused on winning ... if we just focus on ourselves and improve as a team then the winning will take care of itself."
In the other Vipers results, 12s won 48-8 and 16s had a 32-28 victory. Woodbridge had a 20-10 victory in 14s and continued its dominant 18s season with a 50-4 win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.