With thousands of items up for grabs, Orange's Biggest Garage Sale is sure to be one not to miss.
The Rotary Club of Orange Daybreak is bringing back the huge event in November, with Graeme Fleming saying it's the biggest sale yet.
"We ran this about 18 months ago and we had around 3000 items. This time we have over 5000 items. It's unbelievable the support we've had," he said.
With so many things on offer, what kind of quality can people expect to find?
Well, according to Mr Fleming, they'll have everything from a coffin to the kitchen sink.
"No rubbish, that's one of our themes," he said.
"We've got a lot of new stuff that has been donated. For example, Orange Clothing Company have donated 300 items of brand new workwear, which was a cancelled order. Things like that have really made a big difference with it."
The items are currently being stored at various sites around the city, being readied for the big reveal on Saturday, November 5 at the Orange Showground.
"We've been actively seeking donations for the past couple of months and we've got to the stage now where we don't actually want anymore donations," Mr Fleming added.
"We've got no space to put them all. We've got two big sheds that are full, people's garages and even my second bedroom is full of stuff."
All the proceeds raised from the event will be going towards funding mental health services for men, women and young people in the city.
"We've got white goods, all sorts of furniture, dining tables, lounges, sporting gear, a huge children's section as well as books, CDs and records. You name it, we've got it," Mrs Fleming said.
"There's something for everyone and it is priced to sell. Because this has been donated, we're not there to rip people off. We want to move the goods on and if it goes to a good home then it's good for the environment."
To add to the excitement, there will auctions held at the top of each hour for some of the "feature" items, with it all culminating at 12.30pm, with a final "everything must go" extravaganza.
"There's so much happening in our community, where people are suffering from anxiety, depression, there's self harm and there's suicide and we've got to do something about it," Mr Fleming said.
"It's a great way for the community to come and support that cause."
The doors will open at 8am, with the general garage sale running until midday.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.