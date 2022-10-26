A man who breached an apprehended domestic violence order by walking past his ex-girlfriend's workplace in order to buy car cleaning products has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
The 24-year-old man is not named in order to protect the identity of the victim.
According to information presented to the court, an ADVO had been imposed for the protection of the victim and it required the man not to approach or contact her and not to go near her place of employment.
However, at 4pm on October 27, 2021, the victim was going to move her car at an Orange shopping centre when she saw her former partner coming up the escalator despite the ADVO banning him from being there.
The man and woman made eye contact as they passed each other but did not engage each other in conversation.
At 4.15pm when the woman was back at work, she saw the man walk past the business despite not being allowed within 100 metres of the business.
He sees her, he should have packed up and left straight away.- Prosecutor Beau Riley
He did not make eye contact or attempt to speak to her and she filmed him walking past on her phone and reported him to police.
When the police arrested the man at 7.40pm two days later, he admitted to walking past and said, "I didn't know she was going to be working. I don't have her roster".
Magistrate Christopher McRobert said the man was on parole when he committed the offence.
"They made eye contact, it was more than 100 metres from her workplace, to me it would suggest she's about," Mr McRobert said.
Solicitor Michael Evans said the man was on parole in relation to traffic offences and he also breached Community Corrections Orders he'd been given for breaching AVOs by phoning the victim from jail.
He said the man was in the shopping centre to buy car cleaning materials and is now employed and turning his life around.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said the man was also on parole for violence offences.
"Most people aren't on parole for domestic violence offences," Sergeant Riley said.
"He sees her, he should have packed up and left straight away."
Sergeant Riley was then distracted by the man's mother in the public gallery of the court room.
"Someone's talking in the back ground, I'm getting heckled from the crowd," he said.
Sergeant Riley said he also heard what Mr Evans said about the man having a job and turning his life around.
Mr McRobert convicted the man for contravening an Apprehended Violence Order and was placed on a 12-month Community Correction Order and fined $500.
