Man convicted after ignoring domestic violence order in Orange

By Court Reporter
October 26 2022 - 8:30pm
The man was convicted of breaching an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order by walking past the victim's workplace in Orange. File picture

A man who breached an apprehended domestic violence order by walking past his ex-girlfriend's workplace in order to buy car cleaning products has been convicted in Orange Local Court.

