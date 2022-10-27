Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Charlie Bubb to fight in Perth on Muay Thai Grand Prix card

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:00am, first published 3:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Bubb is looking to change his luck in Perth this weekend. Picture supplied

Speaking from Sydney Airport, there's a calmness in Charlie Bubb's voice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.