Speaking from Sydney Airport, there's a calmness in Charlie Bubb's voice.
Ranked number one in the world for light heavyweight in Muay Thai, that calmness is confidence as the Orange-based Bubb prepares for a massive finish to the year with two fights in two months.
The experienced fighter heads to Perth on October 27 for a October 29 showdown with Petchgantat MUDen of Thailand who is ranked fifth in the super middleweight division.
The two will meet at 77 kilos with Bubb normally fighting at 79kg.
While the trimming down will 'suck', he's ready for the challenge.
"I'm feeling good for this one, it's been a busier year and easier to keep fitness and keep weight down," he said.
"He's a good opponent who has good credentials with a few major titles in Thailand so it's going to be good."
With Bubb travelling to Western Australia for the fight, he's a man looking for redemption.
From the three fights he's had in Perth, two have been losses, including the WBC World Title defeat in June 2021.
Bubb doesn't want to leave anything to chance.
"Both losses in Perth have been by decision so I'm looking to knock him out and not leave it in the judges hands," he said.
"They've both been against high calibre opponents but it leaves a bad taste in my mouth so it adds more fuel (to the fire) to show who I am and what I've got."
The world number one added there should be a strong crowd for the event considering the sport's popularity in WA.
"Muay Thai is huge in Perth because Thailand is close," he said.
"They're very true to their own so a little country kid coming over from NSW they don't like much but last three fights they've put on a show, and I'm starting to get some support and hopefully I can grow it (more) this time."
After the Perth showdown, Bubb will fight in Sydney on December 10.
There'll be hardly any time for rest when he returns to Orange, with the fighter prepared for a jam-packed ending in what's been one of his busiest years.
"It's going to be a quick turnaround, normally I liked to have a fight camp for six weeks," he said.
"If this (weekend) goes well and I get out relatively unscathed, I'll fly home Sunday and get the body back to neutral then straight back into it and enjoy the Christmas break after I get it done in December."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
