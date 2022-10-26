Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples from across Orange are ready to "Get up Stand up and Show up!" for the city's NAIDOC Week celebration on Wiradjuri country.
The annual celebration of Indigenous history, culture and achievements will be marked with a street march and opening ceremony down Summer Street to Robertson Park on Monday and will conclude with a NAIDOC Community Awards Night on Saturday, November 5.
Orange NAIDOC Week Committee chairman Gerald Power said this year's theme is "Get Up! Stand Up! and Show Up!".
"I think the aspect of getting up is just encouraging all First Nations People that it's time that we actually got up, and then we stood up and I see us standing up for sharing our culture and being proud of who we are," he said.
"The last one is showing up too, it's not only doing all these things but unless we show up in support ... I think that theme is quite resonating in this year having one of the largest turnouts in our NAIDOC history and we've had some big ones before, in having some attendance already locked in.
"It's important because it brings the pride of who we are as First Nations People.
"It's an opportunity where we as Indigenous people can come together as one, especially in Orange, where you can look at the multiple nations here as a town that began with a resettlement program in the 70s, so we've got all these amazing nations but we come together unified.
It's an opportunity where we as Indigenous people can come together as one.- Gerald Power
"It's so diverse now, it's so beautiful to see, when I arrived here in the 70s there was only a handful of Aboriginal people here in Orange and I was walking around with afro style hair from North Queensland."
He said now the Indigenous community of Orange now includes First Nations People from across NSW as well as some from further afield including Queensland.
NAIDOC week has now been running in Orange for more than 20 years and Mr Power said he cooked the first barbecue and he's still cooking the barbecue two decades later.
"It's a celebration of culture, I think it always has been a celebration of culture because we are celebrating who we are as people and sharing that with all Australians and having that inclusion whether they are new Australians or non-Indigenous people to be a part of it.
"I think that has captured the imagination of Orange, we look at it with all the schools being involved and that sort of thing and numbers of internal events happening at schools.
"It's really given every age demographic and cultural Indigenous and non-Indigenous people a chance to have a opportunity to celebrate and go to an event or multiple events here in Orange."
NAIDOC Week was held across Australia in July this year but the Orange events are always held later in the year due to the city's weather.
"When we first started we were doing it within the NAIDOC Week but the numbers were pretty low, only because it was so cold and trying to get people out and that sort of thing," Mr Power said.
"And then we decided to move it further and further out into October, then November, now it's pretty warm at the end of October and beginning of November every year."
He's now hoping for a reprieve from the rain.
"I think the key events that really include the community there are three of them, one of them is the family day, which is the Sunday, the 30th of October, then it comes down to the Monday, which is the March day so we've got just about every school in town attending so we are looking at about 3000 and the street will be closed down," Mr Power said.
He said the march will start at Newey's in Sale Street and the marchers will then make their way down to Robertson Park.
"The last one, that I call the jewel in the crown and that's the NAIDOC awards on Saturday [November 5," Mr Power said.
"We've actually sold out of tickets the fastest that we've ever done, we had to put more up so well over 300 people will be attending.
"I think its a bit of excitement after COVID, everybody's been locked down for two years and now they are ready to rock'n roll again."
The Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! Orange NAIDOC exhibition which is running from Friday to March 16, 2023 at the Orange Regional Museum featuring local Indigenous community members who have made contributions or achievements across a range of fields from community to sport, education, science, environment, art and culture.
There will also be a school disco on Friday at Orange PCYC with infants from 5pm to 6.15pm and primary students from 6.30pm to 8pm.
On Saturday, October 29, there will be a Ladies Night Out at the Nguluway Ngurang Seniors Citizens Centre where local Aboriginal female community members can connect with a night of laughter empowerment and support. There will be painting, weaving and interactive games as well as food and drinks. The Ophir Hotel is also host a karaoke night after the event and a shuttle bus will be available.
A family fun day will be held at Orange Showgrounds on Sunday from 10am to 2pm and people are encouraged to bring their family and relax to music by Jam Orange and have fun with inflatables, a petting zoo, Pooka the Clown, an Elders tent and a Colour Run from 1.15pm. Service providers will also be available to help with community enquiries and referrals.
The annual NAIDOC Street March and opening ceremony will take placed on Monday.
The march will start at 10am with ceremonies taken place at Robertson Park about 10.45am. Everyone is welcome to participate in the street march and park celebration where there will be a free sausage sizzle, a presentation and awards. For information about participating in the march contact Leeny Kemp on 6393 9000.
Orange Health Service will celebrate NAIDOC Week on Tuesday and have invited the community to meet at the Yarning Circle at the back of the hospital for a performance by the Aboriginal Girls' Choir, speeches and awards for Western NSW Health staff followed by a barbecue.
The NAIROC School Eisteddfod will take place on Wednesday at the Orange Function Centre with doors opening at 9am.
The eisteddfod is for both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal students. The whole community is welcome to attend and there will be a free sausage sizzle.
On Thursday there will be an Orange Elders' Lunch at Cafe Connect to celebrate and share a yarn over a two court meal. It is a free event and people must RSVP to Orange City Council on 6393 8600 by Thursday, October 27. No free tickets will be available on the day.
There will be a golf day on Friday, November 4, at Wentworth Golf Club with breakfast at 7.30am and first tee off at 8.30am. The cost will be $25 without shirts and $30 with shirts for the day to play.
It will be an 18 + event and a babecue breakfast and lunch will be provided. People can register on the day or at the Wentworth Pro Shop on 6361 4505.
Also on Friday will be the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group Junior Ball and Year 12 Graduation at Orange Ex-Services' Club. It will acknowledge and honour students who completed year 12 in 2022.
There will also be a free 3v3 Basketball Day on Friday, November 4, at Orange 10am to 2.30pm.
NAIDOC Week will end with a Community Awards Night on Saturday, November 5 at the Orange Ex-Services' Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.