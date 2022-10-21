Whether it's on the football field, netball court or athletics track, Orange Anglican Grammar School students always perform.
Keegan Willis, Daisy Dwyer and Adelaide Pitiis are among those students and are three of the school's biggest stars after impressing at the combined independent schools (CIS) state athletics championships.
It was a sea of golf, silver or bronze for the trio in an impressive showing.
But that wasn't the only achievement for Adelaide, a champion sprinter.
The Year 7 student is on a hot streak - breaking almost every record in her wake.
Winning gold in the 12-year-old 400 metre sprint, Adelaide also broke the record by over 1.1 seconds along with coming third in the 100m and 200m races.
That wasn't where the record-breaking started, she's gone from school to CIS, and broken every one in between.
She also went on to win gold in the same 400m event at NSW All Schools Athletics Championships in a time of 1.00.16.
Winning the ultimate prize in her favourite event was a feeling she described as 'the best', and there's one ultimate goal in her career.
"To come first at the Olympics," she said.
After the event, Pittis also spent time in camp with a state team with only a handful of athletes chosen.
In the other CIS results, Daisy won silver in shot put and third in long jump and discus and admitted to be 'excited and nervous' when competing.
There's no prizes for guessing which event the Year 6 student prefers.
"Shot put is easier, it's just a lot more simple," she said.
Keegan has had a long history on the track, with the Year 10 student starting Little Athletics when he was six.
The talented sportsman achieved a silver in hurdles and bronze in triple jump.
For Keegan, the standard in competition differs between each event but sticking to his process is what helps him deliver under pressure.
"You just get through it, whatever happens happens. I have faith in my training, if that hasn't held me in good stead then that's on me," he said.
Having focused more on hurdles for the past four years, Keegan said it's the complexities of the sport he enjoys the most.
"It feels better, it's more than just running in a straight line or on a bend - there's a bit of a challenge," he said.
