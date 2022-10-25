Additional funding for major projects like the Orange Regional Sports Precinct and Dixons Long Point Crossing are now in jeopardy, Calare MP Andrew Gee has said.
Mr Gee accused the federal government of "sending shockwaves" through the Central West despite Labor's pledge to replace controversial Coalition funding programs.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirmed his inaugural budget will do away with the former government's Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) and Community Development Grants program.
They will be replaced by two competitive funding rounds, one for councils and not for profits, and the other for precincts in regional cities and larger-scale rural projects.
The government had committed $1 billion over three years for the schemes.
However on Tuesday Mr Gee hit out at the Albanese government, saying millions secured in previous budgets were now in doubt.
"The new government has sent shockwaves through country communities," said Mr Gee.
"The decision by the new government to bump off the BBRF and cull the Community Development Grants program will devastate many projects in the pipeline across regional Australia.
"Our country communities, which feed and fuel our nation's cities and make a crucial contribution to the prosperity of our nation, deserve their fair share of federal funding."
Mr Gee, who is the shadow minister for Regional Health, Regional Education and Regional Development, said projects in the Orange region were no longer guaranteed.
One such is the Dixons Long Point crossing between Orange and Mudgee, the budget for which had already blown out by as much as $20 million.
"The previous Coalition Government secured a further $5 million through the Community Development Grants program to start Stage 2 of the Dixons Long Point Crossing project, taking the total support for the game-changing development to $34.8 million," Mr Gee said.
"The additional $5 million in funding would have gone towards sealing and upgrading roads beyond the immediate approaches to the crossing, creating a safe and smooth journey to and from the bridge.
"The additional funding needed for the Dixons Long Point project will now have to come from other programs such as Roads of Strategic Importance. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that fund will survive the budget either.
"Orange City Council also had a $10 million application in under the BBRF program for the Orange Regional Sports Precinct," he continued.
"The new government has pulled the rug out from under these projects, throwing these key pieces of region-building infrastructure into chaos.
"By ripping up the BBRF, and ditching the Community Development Grants program, the new government is roadblocking key development in our regions."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.