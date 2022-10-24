The body of a woman believed to be in her 20s has been located after the vehicle she was a passenger in was caught up in floodwater on Sunday night.
At 11pm on Sunday, October 23 emergency services were called to Cooyal Creek at Gulgong after reports a vehicle had been swept into flood waters.
Inquiries revealed a vehicle was travelling west along Spring Creek Road when it was swept off the causeway.
The driver, a 45-year-old man, and two male passengers - aged 43 and 26 - escaped the vehicle and made their way to safety.
A third passenger - a woman aged in her 20s - reportedly also got out; however, she went missing.
A massive, multi-agency search was conducted in the region, with officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District, assisted by the State Emergency Service (SES), Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), conducting land and water searches.
The multi-agency search continued from 7am on Monday, October 24 and the body of a woman was located on the riverbank about 9.50am.
While she is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing 28-year-old woman.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Roads in the area remain closed due to flooding, and motorists are urged to check www.livetraffic.com prior to travelling.
