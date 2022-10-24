Central Western Daily
Body of woman found on riverbank after vehicle swept up in flood waters near Mudgee

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:33am
The body of a woman believed to be in her 20s has been located after the vehicle she was a passenger in was caught up in floodwater on Sunday night.

