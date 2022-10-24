Central Western Daily
Court

Man told police he had drugs after being ignored by sniffer dog at Orange hotel

By Court Reporter
Updated October 24 2022 - 9:30pm, first published 8:30pm
A man was searched and charged after telling police he had drugs on him at an Orange pub. File picture

A man got himself into trouble when he revealed he was in possession of MDMA to plain clothes police officers during a drug sting at an Orange pub in July.

