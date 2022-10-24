A man got himself into trouble when he revealed he was in possession of MDMA to plain clothes police officers during a drug sting at an Orange pub in July.
The Central Western Daily has opted not to identify the 20-year-old man because he was not given a conviction.
Magistrate David Day found the offence proved but opted not to convict the man.
"He's not exactly a criminal genius, is he?" Mr Day asked.
"Was it MDMA or had he been told that and thought he got a good deal?"
Solicitor Tom Joseph said his client told him he found the drug in the pub and didn't know what it was.
"He thought he got a good deal," Mr Joseph said.
According to information presented to the police, officers attended the Parkview Hotel with a police dog and handler at 11.30am on July 30 as part of a high visibility operation in the CBD.
The man had been in the pokie room and followed the police dog and handler out and approached two plain-clothes police officers and said, "that's not a real dog, they only have real dogs at the airports".
One of the police officers asked him, "why is that?"
"Because I have gear on me and it just sniffed and walked away," the man said.
One of the police officers identified themselves and the man submitted to a personal search during which a plastic bag containing powder was found in his possession.
The man told the police he found the bag, believed it was MDMA and intended to take it.
The bag was seized and later weighed 0.3 grams.
The man, who had no prior criminal record, appeared in Orange Local Court to face a charge of possessing a prohibited drug in Orange Local Court where the offence was proved guilty without proceeding to a conviction.
Magistrate David Day gave him a 12-month Condition Release Order that will require him to be of good behaviour for the duration of the order. If he reoffends he could be brought back to court and be given a conviction.
