Going out with a bang is always the goal.
So, for Willa Arantz, wrapping up the Racine wedding chapter feeling engulfed by fireworks, has left her and those involved in bringing wedded bliss to life, on a genuine high.
"I feel like I've done it how I should've; I've honoured all of my weddings and I did them well," she said.
"I can move on feeling proud of what we've done; it's the ultimate way to finish."
Having built the business up "from scratch", Orange's Racine Restaurant venue has played host to hundreds upon hundreds of wedding ceremonies and receptions.
Owner of the business, Ms Arantz attempted to calculate a total events figure, which ended up falling somewhere between the 500 to 700 mark.
Though, after 16-years of throwing exclusive events, which require speed and velocity at both the finest and highest ends of the scale, there's also a realistic toll of exhaustion that comes along with it.
"It's always been my baby and I was never willing to do anything at a level of 'just okay', it had to be amazing and I had to give people the perfect experience for them," she said.
"So, as much as I've absolutely loved it - the extreme attention to detail that drives it, the amazing people I've worked with, the high you get from pulling it all off - it was also really hard, and I was incredibly tired all of the time."
Which is why when COVID slammed the brakes on the world, the big pause on her "insanely busy" business revealed an urge for the owner to shift her focus, and the desire for a full reset.
Opening up at the outset of the pandemic, Racine Bakery - another branch of the business - was "just finding its feet".
Wanting to pour her everything into it, Ms Arantz was also lapping up the lockdown time at home with her children, along with reigniting her love for painting.
"We get enquiries for weddings all of the time, and as much as we could absolutely keep going, it's a long and drawn out process, which has always required a huge part of me," she said.
"Weddings are so physical, there's so much involved and I wanted to keep them amazing, but when COVID hit and everything shut down, I realised that my heart just wasn't there anymore.
"I loved the time with my kids; I was painting more; the bakery was so lucky to be thriving; and I just thought 'I'm too old to be working nights until 2am in the morning' and I wanted to move on and do different things."
After some 12 months of (well-earned) sleep-ins and trying to regain her energy, Ms Arantz threw the very last of her COVID-postponed weddings over the weekend.
Feeling "ready to get back into it" again, she says she's officially closed the chapter on the pandemic years, with plans to go full steam ahead with other business plans.
Though, to finally walk away from hands-on hosting madness, and in the way that she did, was the best icing on that final cake.
"The last wedding was unreal, it was an absolute buzz, so to be able to finish on that high; I feel like I'm finally ready to move on," she said.
"I think I might miss that buzz and the adrenaline a little bit, hospitality's such a drug with this natural high where you've got to get things out quickly.
"But, it was an amazing way to leave, to end on such a high note, and it feels 100 per cent right."
While she'll still do some grab-your-own catering gigs, she's now turning her focus to having "more of a career" from her artwork.
This also includes plans for Racine Bakery, which will expand to launch a wine bar, and "eventually" boast a Summer Street entrance, which will open at the front of the current building.
Along with "loving giving the bakery a bit of love" at the moment, Ms Arantz has already started ploughing her renewed energy into her family, her canvases, and finally, herself.
