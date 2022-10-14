Orange police are unsure if the city is past the worst of its recent car fire crime spree.
Four vehicles were burnt out in the span of eight days between 10pm on October 3 and 3.30am on October 11.
Acting crime manager with the Central West Police District, Andrew Barnes, said he was unable to say whether there would be more car fires on the horizon.
"At the end of the day, we investigate all crimes, whatever they are and however many there," he said.
"I haven't got a crystal ball, I can't tell you what will be around the corner next week, but either way we'll continue with all of our strategies."
So what strategies are police using to prevent these kinds of crimes from occurring in the first place?
"We are ensuring offenders on bail are complying with their bail conditions and we're patrolling identified areas where property offences are occurring," Mr Barnes added.
"We're certainly encouraging members of the community to remain vigilant. Lock cars and doors and keep car keys and valuables away from easily-accessibly area."
Three of the four recent car fires took place in Glenroi, with two of them taking place less than 100 metres away from each other on Glenroi Oval.
Asked if they were upping police patrols in Glenroi as a result of this, Mr Barnes said: "It's dictated by the incidents of the crimes I suppose.
"There were some incidents that occurred (in Glenroi), so inevitably that area will get more attention. But we don't restrict ourselves to one particular area. Police are mobile around the whole town and district all the time."
So far, one person has been arrested and charged in relation to one of the car fires.
Mr Barnes said it was not uncommon to see crimes - such as vehicle theft and break and enters - be reported together.
"Unfortunately, sometimes people even leave their car keys in the vehicle," Mr Barnes added.
"If people are doing the right things, in taking personal responsibility for their own security, that will go a long way towards increasing the chances of their car being safe.
"There's a lot of incidents where a lot of the crimes are a lot easier to be committed because things are left unlocked or unattended to."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
