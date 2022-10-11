A woman who diverted a 70-year-old's pension, made false applications for government grants and used other people's identities with intent to commit fraud has been sentenced to jail.
Jodi Biles, 35, of Algona Crescent, is appealing the severity of the jail sentence she was given for multiple dishonesty offences during which she obtained $24,320 from Service NSW as well as $833 from the 70-year-old woman's pension.
The funds included two Micro Business Support Grants and a COVID-19 Test and Isolate Payment, all of which were fraudulently obtained.
During the course of her offending, Biles opened bank accounts in the victims' names to be used for transferring funds, diverting payments and committing fraud.
Biles was present in the courtroom but held in custody in the dock when her case came before Orange Local Court last week.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said she is currently serving a separate three-year prison sentence for firearms offences with a release date in June next year and she's been in custody since December 24, 2021.
"These matters were charged during the time in which she's been in custody," Mr Rolfe said.
She seems to be doing far better in custody than she did in the community.- Magistrate Christopher McRobert
Magistrate Christopher McRobert said Biles was facing a number of charges including three of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, five matters of dealing with identity information, one of possession of identity with intent to commit an indictable offence.
"One of the things that is troubling me is the sheer number of charges," Mr McRobert said.
"These offences occur over a period of time between [October 7 and December 24, 2021]."
He said when it came to fraudulently obtaining the government grants, "the community as a whole suffers".
According to information tendered to the court, Biles used a mock-up of a tax assessment and falsely claimed she ran a business with three employees and declining turnover to claim $12,000 in Micro Business Support Grants on October 7, 2021.
Police received information relating to the application from Google, Westpac and Optus that led to them discovering the fraudulent claim after the money had been paid and spent on taxis and active wear.
Biles also obtained a further $12,000 through another Micro Business Support Grant on October 7, 2021, although that money was paid to her account, another name was given for the application.
She also used the identity of a 70-year-old female acquaintance to obtain a $320 COVID-19 Test and Isolate payment on December 2, 2021. Between November 18, 2021, and December 5, 2021, Biles used the same victim's identity to access the woman's Centrelink account and redirected $833.60 her pension payments for her own use.
A recorded telephone conversation Biles made while in custody indicated she stole the woman's pension because she'd been unwilling to give Biles a $5000 handbag.
Among her other offences Biles used two men's driver's licences to commit fraud in 2021.
The court was told an iPhone belonging to one of the men was stolen from the Great Western Hotel on May 25, 2021, and unknown people gained access to his banking apps and Optus account.
The other man's driver's licence was obtained after he bought a car and following the registration transfer, his licence photo landed in Biles' hands even though she was not involved in the sale. She used an account opened in that man's identity to receive the stolen pension payments.
On February 2, 2022, the man discovered there were Westpac accounts opened in his name although he had never banked with Westpac before.
Between November 8 and December 24, 2021, Biles used a driver's licence belonging to a female acquaintance to commit fraud and Biles was also charged with possession of a key card in that woman's name with the intention to commit fraud.
Mr Rolfe said there were some positive aspects of a Sentence Assessment Report including participation in drug and alcohol programs.
He said drugs appeared to have played a big part in her offending.
"She now has a plan for the future," Mr Rolfe said.
"She seems to be doing far better in custody than she did in the community," Mr McRobert said.
Mr McRobert sentenced Biles to a total of two years' jail with an 18-month non-parole period for nine offences.
The sentence was to begin on June 23, 2023 with a potential parole date of December 22, 2024.
However, Biles has launched a severity appeal to contest the sentence in the District Court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.