They were only able to fit in one round last year, but nothing can stop Orange Eagles this season from launching its Western Women's Regional League campaign on Saturday.
Except rain.
So it's time to pray to the weather gods that potential flooding doesn't stop Dubbo from venturing up the Mitchell Highway for round one of the competition at Sir Neville Howse Stadium.
If they do get through, whether it be via Yeoval, Molong or Stuart Town, Dubbo will have a challenge awaiting them as the Eagles look to make it two from two, having beaten them in round one last year.
Coach Craig Harvey explained his side are keen to have a second crack at the new competition.
"We've had about five or six training sessions ... they're pretty excited, it'll be good to get them back on the floor," he said.
"They've been waiting so long to have a competition for them, we've had the state league in under 23s for the boys but to finally get the girls on the court and hopefully get a full season has them pretty excited."
Over the three-round season, Harvey's Eagles will come up against Gilgandra and Bathurst as well, with the coach expecting all sides to be strong.
For him, there's no set goal for the competition, just making sure the first full season is a success.
"Realistically the ambition is getting the girls on the court and hopefully be competitive and for them to enjoy it," he said.
"I'm pretty comfortable now that this should be an annual event, we've got a good coaching staff and hopefully soon one of them might be able to take over from me and have an all girls side which would be nice."
Within the Eagles squad, both Erin Holmes and Samara Evans will join the fold after electing to play for Lithgow last season. Holmes is part of the Eagles coaching team while Evans has been travelling from Lithgow every Thursday for training.
Harvey added there'll be a quality mix of new and experienced players within the side.
"There's a few new girls that are good netballers and good sportspeople that haven't had a lot of basketball experience but they're going quite nicely and it'll be a good experience for them - there's also a couple of young players that have come up through the ranks who got a small amount of court time last year," he said.
"I'm expecting big things from Brooke Parish, Jody Thornberry, Caitie Harvey, Samara and Erin while the younger brigade will include players like Sami and Sophie Harvey and Rachel Masling."
The Eagles vs Dubbo fixture will start 6.30pm on Saturday.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
