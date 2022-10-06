Central Western Daily
Our People

Jeff Byrne talks winning at the 2022 Orange Wine Show, and how a Canadian ended up making wine at Nashdale

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated October 6 2022 - 2:20am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff Byrne, from Byrne Farm, takes the stage during the Orange Wine Show. Picture supplied.

From Nova Scotia to Nashdale, Jeff Byrne's twisted and long journey to the Orange Wine Region has just about as many branches as some of the vines he's planted on his farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.