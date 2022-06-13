Central Western Daily

Byrne Farm opens cellar door and new woman in charge of Mary & Tex

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
June 13 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STEPS FORWARD: Jeff Byrne of Byrne Farm winery was excited to open their cellar door. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

When Jeff Byrne first moved to Orange three years ago, nothing could have prepared him for what was in store.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.