Byrne Farm has cleaned up at this year's Orange Wine Show, taking home a host of awards including the show's top gong.
Byrne Farm 2021 Chardonnay took out four awards; the Best Wine of the Show, Best White Wine of the Show, Best Single Vineyard and Best Young Chardonnay.
Byrne Farm is located at Nashdale, on the northern slope of Mount Canobolas, at an altitude of around 900 metres. The first Byrne Farm vineyard block was planted in 2020.
The results of the 2022 Orange Wine Show were announced at an industry lunch on Thursday, September 29.
Swinging Bridge 2021 Caldwell Lane Pinot Noir won the Best Red Wine of the Show while Swinging Bridge Wines also took out both the Best Exhibitor of the Show and Cellar Door of the Year.
Orange Wine Show Chairman of Judges, Adam Walls, from Wine Selectors, lauded the maturation of the wine region in Orange.
He said the area is on the cusp of an "exciting phase of driving continuous improvement".
It's certainly an exciting atmosphere when you get to Orange.- Orange Wine Show Chairman of Judges, Adam Walls
"In the past decade there has been an influx of viticulture expertise and a younger generation of winemakers both maturing in region and moving to the region, that are pushing the quality boundaries," Mr Walls said.
"Comparing the quality of wine from last year's show you can see improvement across the board, especially in wine making quality.
"It's certainly an exciting atmosphere when you get to Orange with smaller, newer wine makers and vignerons who are really excited about pushing the region in a new direction."
Mr Walls said the quality of wine across the board was "very high". He said that was especially the case for Sparkling wines, which is a strength of Orange wine.
He added Riesling and Chardonnay varieties were also strong in 2022, with the judging taking place at the Orange Function Centre last week.
"Chardonnay has always performed well in Orange, the work that has gone into vineyards is very evident from the quality of the Chardonnay, but its great to see more people doing Riesling and seeing how winemakers adapt to this is exciting," Mr Walls said.
He added the cooler red vintage of '21 made for some bright, mid-way reds with Pinot winning the reds.
"Wine makers in the region are very excited about Pinot and this year's entries were the best pinots I've seen out of Orange," he said.
Wines of the Orange region have a unique style as a result of the local cool-climate, volcanic soils and altitude.
The modern Orange wine industry began to develop in the early 1980s and now has over 1500ha of wine grapes being grown on some 80 vineyards.
Over 40 wine labels are now available in the region.
Best Wine of the Show - Byrne Farm 2021 Chardonnay
Best White Wine of the Show - Byrne Farm 2021 Chardonnay
Best Red Wine of the Show - Swinging Bridge 2021 Caldwell Lane Pinot Noir
Best Exhibitor of the Show - Swinging Bridge Wines
Wine of Provenance - Swinging Bridge 2021, 2019 + 2011 Caldwell Lane Block A Chardonnay
Best Single Vineyard - Byrne Farm 2021 Chardonnay
Special Chairman's Award - Swift 2011 Blanc de Blancs
Best Sparkling - Gilbert 2016 Blanc de Blancs
Best Riesling - Cooks Lot 2022 Allotment 333 Riesling
Best Sauvignon Blanc - Ross Hill 2021 Pinnacle Sauvignon Blanc
Best Young Chardonnay - Byrne Farm 2021 Chardonnay
Best Older Chardonnay - Swinging Bridge 2017 Hill Park Chardonnay
Best Pinot Gris/Grigio - See Saw Organic 2022 Pinot Gris
Best Alternative White - Tamburlaine 2022 Wine Lovers Gewrztraminer
Best Rosé - Mayfield Vineyard 2022 "Five Rows" - Rosé
Best Pinot Noir - Swinging Bridge 2021 Caldwell Lane Pinot Noir
Best Shiraz - Swinging Bridge 2021 Shiraz
Best Cabernet Sauvignon - Angullong 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon
Best Mature Red - Carillion 2013 The Volcanics Cabernet Sauvignon
Best Alternative Red - Angullong 2021 Fossil Hill Montepulciano
Cellar Door of the Year - Swinging Bridge
